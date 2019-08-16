﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ayodhya Case: Advocate For Ram Lalla Tells SC That Pictures Of Deities Found At Disputed Site

Ayodhya Case: Advocate For Ram Lalla Tells SC That Pictures Of Deities Found At Disputed Site

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajaman', made the arguments before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

PTI 16 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ayodhya Case: Advocate For Ram Lalla Tells SC That Pictures Of Deities Found At Disputed Site
The counsel for the deity handed out a map found in Ayodhya with a description of images carved on pillars.
File photo
Ayodhya Case: Advocate For Ram Lalla Tells SC That Pictures Of Deities Found At Disputed Site
outlookindia.com
2019-08-16T13:35:34+0530

The advocate for Ram Lalla Virajman, one of the parties in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were several pictures of deities found on pillars at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The submissions were made during the seventh day hearing in the case.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajaman', made the arguments before a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The senior lawyer read out the report of the commissioner appointed to inspect the disputed site. The court commissioner had inspected the disputed site on April16, 1950 and his report describes presence of pillars with images of Lord Shiva, said the lawyer to SC.

These images of deities on pillars of the structure are not found in mosques and found in temples, the counsel for the deity told SC.

The counsel handed out a map found in Ayodhya with a description of images carved on pillars and also the inspection report of the site, dating back to 1950 to the bench.

He said it showed that the site held religious sanctity for Hindus.

He also submitted an album containing photographs of deities inside the structure, and said mosques do not have such images. 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI New Delhi National
Next Story : President Kovind Visits AIIMS to Enquire About Arun Jaitley's Health: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters