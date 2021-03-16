Avoiding Human Contact During Covid? This Farm Offers Free Cuddling With Sheep To Beat Loneliness

A German farm has a unique solution for people who feel lonely during the pandemic, a sheep to cuddle with! "We have marvellous sheep here who like it very much if they get visitors", shared Lexa Voss.

Voss runs an educational programme on a farm near Hattingen to encourage people to get closer to animals. "I allow people to visit the sheep unattended, and have a wonderful time with them in nature and far away from any masks and social distancing", she added.

"At the moment we avoid being close to each other. We are always at a distance. To be honest, I always walk by sheep pastures and they run away. And here it is very different. It's great", said one of the visitors at the farm. People wanting to spend time with the sheep and cuddle with them can do so free of cost by booking an appointment!

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine