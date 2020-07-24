July 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Avoid Large Gatherings On I-Day, Invite Those Who Recovered: Centre

Avoid Large Gatherings On I-Day, Invite Those Who Recovered: Centre

In an advisory, the Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic.

PTI 24 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Avoid Large Gatherings On I-Day, Invite Those Who Recovered: Centre
PTI image
Avoid Large Gatherings On I-Day, Invite Those Who Recovered: Centre
outlookindia.com
2020-07-24T13:09:31+0530

The Centre has asked all states to avoid large congregation of people, and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks while celebrating the Independence Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an advisory, the Home Ministry said COVID-19 warriors like doctors, health and sanitation workers should be invited in the ceremony as a recognition of their noble service in the fight against the pandemic.

It said some people who recovered from the infection might also be invited.

"Therefore, all programmes should be organized in a way that large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in a best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion," the advisory said.

The events organised could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate, it said.

Next Story >>

Law And Order Has Surrendered Before 'Goons' In UP: Priyanka Slams Yogi Govt

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Independence Day COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos