November 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Avalanche Hits Army Post In J&K, Soldier Killed

Avalanche Hits Army Post In J&K, Soldier Killed

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital.

PTI 18 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Avalanche Hits Army Post In J&K, Soldier Killed
Representational Image
Avalanche Hits Army Post In J&K, Soldier Killed
outlookindia.com
2020-11-18T11:23:44+05:30

A soldier was killed and two others were injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The avalanche hit the Army post near the Line of Control (LoC) at Roshan Post in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district late on Tuesday night, the officials said.

They said an Army soldier was killed and two others were injured in the incident.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cop Slaps Airline Staff For Refusing Boarding Pass At Ahmedabad Airport

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Srinagar Avalanche National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog


The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos