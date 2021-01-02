January 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Aurangabad Renaming Issue Should Not Be Used For Divisive Politics: Congress

Aurangabad Renaming Issue Should Not Be Used For Divisive Politics: Congress

During a recent visit to Aurangabad, Thorat had said his party would oppose any move to rename it.

PTI 02 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Aurangabad Renaming Issue Should Not Be Used For Divisive Politics: Congress
Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat
File Photo
Aurangabad Renaming Issue Should Not Be Used For Divisive Politics: Congress
outlookindia.com
2021-01-02T21:39:47+05:30

The issue of renaming Aurangabad must not be used for spreading hatred and dividing society, Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena, the Congress' ally in the state government, had in the past demanded that Aurangabad in central Maharashtra be renamed as Sambhajinagar, after the elder son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

"Congress reveres Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and there should be no doubt about this," Thorat told reporters.

"But the issue of renaming a city shouldn't be used for spreading hatred and divisions in society. Our focus is development works," he said.

During a recent visit to Aurangabad, Thorat had said his party would oppose any move to rename it.

Aurangabad, once the headquarters of the Dakkhan (Deccan) province in the Mughal empire, derives its name from emperor Aurangzeb.

Another state Congress leader and state minister Ashok Chavan said renaming a city was not the coalition government's priority.

"This is a three-party government and every party has its separate views. Therefore we have come together on the basis of a common minimum programme. The renaming issue is not a priority," Chavan said.

Earlier in the day, Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that the issue would be resolved through talks between the allies.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Ban On Tourism, Human Activity At Pong Dam Following Death Of 1,200 Migratory Birds

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Vijay Balasaheb Thorat Aurangabad BJP. Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos