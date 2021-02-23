Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Atletico Madrid play their home game against Chelsea in Bucharest, Romania, because of coronavirus travel restrictions preventing visitors from Britain entering Spain. (More Football News)

Atletico have been struggling defensively, having conceded at least a goal in their last seven matches in what is their worst run without a clean sheet since coach Diego Simeone arrived in 2011.

With one win in their last four games, Atletico saw their La Liga lead to Real Madrid cut to three points, though they still have a game in hand.

Chelsea are yet to lose in their seven matches since coach Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard. The teams played in the group stage of the Champions League in the 2017-18 season, with Chelsea winning 2-1 in Spain before a 1-1 draw in London.

Atletico eliminated Chelsea in the semifinals in 2014.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Atletico Madrid Vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Round of 16, first leg

Date: February 24 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: National Arena, Bucharest, Romania.

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD for Hindi commentary (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Likey XIs:

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Saul, Lodi; Felix, Suarez.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Abraham, Werner.

