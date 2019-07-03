﻿
12 Including 3 Women Killed In Bus-Van Collision In Karnataka

About 10 injured bus passengers were admitted in a state-run hospital.

At least 12 people, including three women, died on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a private bus and a goods carrier van on a state highway in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, police said.

"The mishap occurred around 12.30 p.m. at Murugamalla village near Chintamani town when the speeding bus collided head-on with the van in which the victims were travelling," a police official told IANS on phone from Chintamani, about 80 km northeast of Bengaluru.

About 10 injured bus passengers were admitted in a state-run hospital.

(IANS)

