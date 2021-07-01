At World’s Highest Petrol Pump In Himachal, Petrol Price Hits Rs 100 Per Litre

Fuel prices in India have always been on the rise. But in the high-altitude tourist destination Kaza in Himachal Pradesh, the state's soaring petrol prices have found a new high.

At Kaza exists the world’s highest petrol pump, perched at a height of 12,500 feet from sea level. On Wednesday, the price of petrol in the cold mountain town hit the century mark with tourists and adventurers travelling crossing Rohtang Tunnel to visit the cold Spiti deserts paid Rs 100 per litre for petrol on Wednesday.

The Indian oil petrol pump run by HP State Civil Supplies Corporation is the only filling station in the region next to the Indo-Tibetan borders, around 435 km from Shimla.

Thus, it became the first petrol pump in Himachal Pradesh to sell fuel at Rs 100 while the current rate in Shimla—the capital of the state, is Rs 96.36 per litre.

Kaza is a small yet happening town in the Lahaul-Spiti district, overlooked by high mountain ranges on both sides. The Spiti river runs from the North-West to the Southeast side of the town, where lots of small hotels, restaurants and homestays play host to thousands of tourists, trekkers and adventure enthusiasts.

Ironically, there is no petrol pump between Powari (Kinanur) to Kaza for the benefit of the tourists using the Shimla-Sumdoh and Kaza route. Others from the Manali side also are required to have sufficient fuel filled from Manali.

Additional District Magistrate Kaza Gian Sagar Negi said Spiti is full of tourists, after the lifting of the Covid restrictions and he had already asked for a sufficient stock of diesel and petrol at Kaza due to high demand.

