At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying: “Modi hai toh Mumkin hai”.

Modi was in Gorakhpur—which is Adityanath’s home turf to inaugurate the three mega projects.

“This inauguration today is like a dream come true for the people in East UP which was impossible for the opposition. Five governments came and went in UP in the last 30 years. Only the BJP govt had the courage to start this fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur," Adityanath said.

The projects inaugurated by Modi include a fertiliser factory, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and a hi-tech lab of the Indian Council of Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC).

Adityanath said that the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Factory was shut in 1990.

“For 24 years, no governments showed interest in starting it. In 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone. The fertilizer plant at Gorakhpur will be 4 times as big as the earlier plant which was shut in 1991,” he said.

Referring to the declining rate of Japanese encephalitis and other vector-borne diseases in the region, he said that Gorakhpur was fighting medical issues for 40 years and thousands died because of the negligence of the state and central govt.

“There were deaths due to encephalitis, malaria, among others. In 2016, the respected Prime Minister (Modi) had laid the foundation stone of this AIIMS and is also inaugurating it today,” he said.

He added: “A chain of medical colleges is getting ready in Uttar Pradesh. At present, there are medical colleges in 59 districts of UP and the process of setting up medical colleges in other districts is also going on. The health infrastructure has been improved considerably”.

Speaking about the high vaccination coverage in UP, he said that the world’s largest vaccination campaign is running under Modi.

“Today UP has reached a milestone of administering 17 crore vaccines,” he said.