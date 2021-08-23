At 97.63%, India Sees Highest Recovery Rate Since March Last Year

India today officially registered the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in the last 160 days, the health ministry data says. The daily health bulletin says that the number of new Covid-19 infections have gone down below the 30,000-mark. The government data says that India on Monday registered 25,072 new coronavirus cases.

The active cases have declined to 3,33,924, the lowest in 155 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

The health ministry update says that India has 3,33,924 active cases right now. This figure is the lowest in the last 155 days. The nation’s recovery rate has also bettered. At 97.63 per cent, India sees the highest recovery rate since March 2020.

The tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,49,306. while the death toll has climbed to 4,34,756 with 389 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A reduction of 19,474 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 12,95,160 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 50,75,51,399.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 28 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.91 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 59 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,80,626, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 58.25 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine