BJD Names Candidates For First Two Phases, Naveen To Contest From Hinjli, Bijepur Assembly Seats

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik announced Monday that he will contest from Bijepur in western Odisha apart from his traditional home turf Hinjili assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Patnaik had announced a day before that he was ‘seriously considering’ an appeal from ‘the leaders of Western Odisha, the farmers, the women, the students’ to contest the Assembly election from a constituency in the region.

The BJD supremo's decision to contest from western Odisha, a stronglold of BJP, assumes significance as the ruling BJD has not done well in this region compared to the rest of the state in the last two elections.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal Monday released candidates list for nine Lok Sabha and 54 of the 63 Assembly seats which will go to polls in the first two phases on April 11 and 18. Two sitting members of the Rajya Sabha have been fielded as Lok Sabha candidates. While Prasanna Acharya will contest from Bargarh, Achyuta Samant will fight from Kandhamal.

The party has fielded eight new candidates for the Lok Sabha including Sunita Biswal, the daughter of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal who joined the party recently. She will contest from Sundergarh.

Names of Candidates:

1st Phase: April 11

Kalahandi Parliamentary Constituency (PC)- Pushpendra Singh Deo

Assembly seats:

Bhawanipatna- Dushmant Naik

Junagarh- Dibya Shankar Mishra

Dharmagarh- Mausudi Bag

Narla- Bhupinder Singh

Nuapada- Rajendra Dholakia

Khariar- Lamobdar Nial

Nabarangpur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Ramesh Majhi

Assembly seats:

Umerkote – Subhas Gond

Dabugam- Manohar Randhari

Kotpad – Padmini Dian

Chitrakonda – Purna Chandra Baka

Nabarangpur – Sadashiv Pradhani

Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Chandrasekhar Sahu

Assembly seats:

Chhatrapur – Subhas Chandra Behera

Gopalpur- Pradeep Panigrahi

Berhampur- Bikram Panda

Digapahandi- Surya Narayan Patro

Chikiti – Usha Devi

Paralakhemundi- Kalyani Gajapati

Mohana- Purnabasi Nayak

Koraput Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Koushalya Hikaka

Assembly seats:

Gunupur – Raghunath Gamang

Bissam Cuttack- Jagannath Saraka

Rayagada- Lal Bihari Himirika

Lakshmipur- Prabhu Jani

Koraput- Raghuram Padal

Jeypore- Rabi Narayan Nanda

2nd Phase: April 18

Aska Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Pramila Bisoi

Assembly seats:

Aska- Manjula Swain

Sorada- Purna Chandra Swain

Sanakhemundi- Nandini Devi

Hinjili- Naveen Patnaik

Polasara- Srikanta Sahu

Kabisuryanagar- Latika Pradhan

Khalikote- K K Suryamanl Baidya

Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Achyuta Samanta

Assembly seats:

Baliguda- Chakradhar Kanhar

G. Udaygiri- Saluga Pradhan

Boudh- Pradip Kumar Amat

Kandhamal- Mahidhar Rana

Bhanjanagar- Bikram Keshari Arukh

Daspalla- Ramesh Behera

Bolangir Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Kalikesh Singh Deo

Assembly seats:

Titlagarh- Tukuni Sahu

Patnagarh- Saroj Meher

Sonepur- Niranjan Pujari

Kantabanji- Ajay Das

Biramaharajpur- Padmanabha Behera

Bargarh Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Prasanna Acharya

Assembly seats:

Bargarh- Debesh Acharya

Attabira- Snehangini Chhuria

Bhatli- Susanta Singh

Padampur- Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha

Bijepur- Naveen Patnaik

Jharsuguda- Naba Kishore Das

Sundargarh Parliamentary Constituency (PC) - Sunita Biswal

Assembly seats:

Sundargarh- Jogesh Kumar Singh

Rajgangpur- Mangala Kishan

Talsara- Stephen Soren

Rourkela- Sarada Prasad Nayak

Ragunathpali- Subrat Tarai

Bonai- Ranjit Kishan