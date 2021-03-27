Assembly Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Urges People To Vote In ‘Record Numbers’

March 27, 2021
Poshan
First phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal began on Saturday

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2021
With voting underway in Assam and West Bengal for the first phase of Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the electorate in the two states to come out and vote in record numbers.

Polling began for 30 and 47 Assembly seats in West Bengal and Assam respectively at 7 am on Saturday.

While 73 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in Bengal, 81 lakh voters will decide the fate of 264 candidates in Assam.

"The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote.

“Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The BJP hopes to retain power in Assam and defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Assam and Bengal will have three-phase and eight-phase elections, respectively. The counting of votes will be on May 2

(With PTI inputs)

