Assam Govt Collected Rs 7.44 Cr From People Who Violated Covid Protocol In 2020: CM

Assam government collected over Rs 7.44 crore as fine from people who violated different Covid-19 restrictions in 2020, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the state assembly on Monday.

The fine amount stood at Rs 7,44,38,100 last year, Chief Minister said in a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Nurul Huda,

Out of this, the highest sum of Rs 4.44 crore was realised from people not wearing masks, while Rs 2.15 crore was paid as fine by those with pillion riders in motorcycles, he said.

The state government had levied Rs 500 as penalty for not wearing masks and riding pillion in motorcycles. For second-time violators, the amount was Rs 1,000.

The chief minister added that the entire sum has been deposited at the treasury under the 'Taxes on Vehicle' category.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine