Congress Partnering With Those Trying To Divide The Nation: Amit Shah In Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and his party for forming alliances with political parties who are "out to divide the country", and said that BJP does not practice vote-bank politics.

Shah alleged that Congress did nothing to solve the issue of illegal immigration from neighbouring countries into Assam despite "ruling the state for 15 years and having a prime minister who was a representative from the state".

He was referring to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who has represented Assam in the Upper House of Parliament.

"The Congress can go to any length to win an election. It has aligned with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in Assam, the Muslim League in Kerala, and the Indian Secular Front in Bengal. Assam cannot be safe in the hands of Ajmal.

"People of Assam can decide who is more concerned about their welfare -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Badruddin Ajmal," Shah said at a poll rally here.

The BJP, during the last five years, has successfully ousted infiltrators who had encroached land at Kaziranga National Park and occupied plots owned by religious bodies, the Union minister said.

"Five years ago, I, as BJP president, had promised to make Assam 'andolan mukt' (agitation-free) and 'aatankbad mukt' (militancy-free). We have fulfilled our pledge, and there is no longer any agitation or militancy in the state.

"Assam is experiencing peace and development. Give us another five years and we will also be able to solve the problem of infiltration," Shah claimed.

In a jibe at Congress leaders, who have promised doles to tea garden workers if elected to power, he said the party remembers these labourers only during elections.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already taken several initiatives to improve the lives and working condition of the tea garden workers," he noted.

Shah also said that the BJP government has chalked out a strategy to control floods in Assam.

Margherita in upper Assam is scheduled to go to polls on March 27.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine