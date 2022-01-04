Assam Congress Announces Agitation Against 'Land Scam'

Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
If the government does not constitute a probe panel by February 6, the Congress will intensify its protests in every constituency and will take it to the national level, he said.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, Indian National Congress politician from the state of Assam. | PTI Photo

2022-01-04T19:10:18+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:10 pm

The opposition Congress on Monday announced a series of agitational programmes demanding a judicial probe into the alleged illegal acquiring of around 18 acres of Assam government land by a company co-founded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

Party workers will hold protests from January 10 to February 6 in all districts to press for the demand of a judicial probe, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah told a press conference. "All our district committees have lined up a series of programmes in this period and all our senior leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will take part in them. We will submit memorandums to the DC (deputy commissioners) for forwarding it to the governor seeking a judicial probe," Borah said.

If the government does not constitute a probe panel by February 6, the Congress will intensify its protests in every constituency and will take it to the national level, he said. "We will raise the issue in Parliament also. We will protest against this unprecedented land scam inside and outside Parliament. We will take it to the President's House and Jantar Mantar (in Delhi). We will not sit quiet," Borah said.

-With PTI Inputs

