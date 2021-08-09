Assam CM Interacts With PM Modi, Union Transport Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday.

In a meeting with Gadkari, Sarma reviewed the road infrastructure projects implemented in the state.

In a tweet, Sarma said: "Hon'ble CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswaji called on Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkariji today. MPs from Assam were also present during the meeting”

Had an opportunity to seek blessings of Hon Union Minister Sri @nitin_gadkari in Delhi.



I discussed with him the critical 35-km Elevated Kaziranga Corridor and how this is earnestly needed to protect our wildlife incl Assam's pride Rhinos. It shall also give filip to tourism 1/2 pic.twitter.com/8vW99DNUpB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2021

In another tweet, Gadkari said: “…reviewed the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the state".

Hon’ble CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswa ji called on Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari ji today. MPs from Assam were also present during the meeting. They reviewed the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the state. pic.twitter.com/OEW0V70sw5 — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, Sarma had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed with him various issues concerning the state.

Today I called on Adarniya PM Sri @narendramodi to apprise him on how our Government has been working to steer & scale up Assam's development journey as envisioned by him. Also briefed him about Bodo peace process, our war against drugs & implementation of various central schemes pic.twitter.com/dmqh4sm2PG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 9, 2021

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine