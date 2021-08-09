August 09, 2021
Assam CM Interacts With PM Modi, Union Transport Minister

The chief minister had the interactions over various developmental works and issues concerning the state.

Outlook Web Desk 09 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:10 pm
Assam CM Sarma meets PM Modi, Transport Minister Gadkari. (Image: Twitter)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday.

In a meeting with Gadkari, Sarma reviewed the road infrastructure projects implemented in the state.

In a tweet, Sarma said: "Hon'ble CM of Assam Shri @himantabiswaji called on Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkariji today. MPs from Assam were also present during the meeting”

In another tweet, Gadkari said: “…reviewed the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the state".

Earlier in the day, Sarma had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed with him various issues concerning the state.

(With PTI inputs)

