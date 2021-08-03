Assam Assembly To Adjourn For 30 Mins During Lovlina Borgohain's Bout

As the hour draws closer, prayers are being offered in temples, mosques and churches besides other religious places across the state. In towns closer to her native nondescript Baro Mukhia village in Golaghat district, there is a touch of Diwali in the air with people lighting up diyas at their homes in the hope she wins again.
In the meantime, the residents of Baro Mukhia village must be thankful to her. It did not take too long for the road roller and materials to arrive after she made sure of the bronze medal. Work is now on to renovate the road to the village – from a muddy strip of land, which turns slushy in the rain, to an all-weather one. Once she returns home from Tokyo even if it is with the bronze medal, VIPs will still queue up to visit the family and their cars cannot take the road otherwise.
“She and her two elder twin sisters would carry their bicycles on their shoulders and their slippers in their hands and trudge through the slushy road after a shower. They would be able to ride only after reaching the road outside the village," her neighbour Horen Gogoi said.
In the 125-year history of modern @Olympics, India's ace boxer @LovlinaBorgohai has become the first person from Assam to secure a medal.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2021
