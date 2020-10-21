October 21, 2020
Corona
Ashok Gehlot Slams JP Nadda's Statement On CAA

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday had asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented soon.

PTI 21 October 2020
Protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
File Photo
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed BJP President JP Nadda's comments on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "most unfortunate.”

JP Nadda on Monday had said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon. Responding to Nadda’s comments, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions in the country.

In a series of tweets, Gehlot said, " BJP President JP Nadda ji’s statement regarding implementation of #CAA is most unfortunate. Even before Covid-19 pandemic started, there were communal tensions in the country & the situation was very tense in a number of areas due to BJP’s insistence on implementing CAA. Now when corona situation is still very serious, they want to stoke tensions again. It is the time to overcome the crises the nation is facing unitedly & not to disrupt peace & communal harmony.”

