As Petrol Price Breaches Rs 100 Per Litre Mark In Kolkata, TMC Minister Cycles 38 Km In Protest

July 07, 2021
West Bengal labour minister Becharam Manna cycled from his home in Hooghly district to the Assembly in Kolkata covering a distance of 38 km to protest the latest fuel price hike.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:36 pm
Becharam Manna left his residence at 8 am today and reached the Assembly at half past noon to attend the ongoing session.
As the petrol price breached the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi and Kolkata on Wednesday, West Bengal labour minister Becharam Manna cycled from his home in Hooghly district to the Assembly in Kolkata covering a distance of 38 km to protest the fuel price hike.

Manna left his residence at 8 am today and reached the Assembly at half past noon to attend the ongoing session. He was accompanied by a few party workers throughout his cycle trip.

"Steep rise in fuel prices is the latest failure of the Narendra Modi government. Petrol price crossed the century-mark in Kolkata and we are protesting against this," he told reporters, earlier today.

Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers on Wednesday.

The cities, where the petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark are—Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

(With PTI inputs)

