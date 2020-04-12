As Ladakh Opens Srinagar Highway After 4 Months, Police Asked To Keep Close Eye On Truck Drivers, Helpers

As Union Territory of Ladakh opened the 434-km long Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Saturday, after a period of four months, the authorities kept a close eye on incoming vehicles and their drivers. The highway remained shut during the winters due to heavy snowfall on Zojila pass, but was opened yesterday to procure essential goods for Ladakh.

The Ladakh administration on Friday had decided to allow limited traffic, including trucks and oil tankers, to replenish essential supplies in the cold area. The government has given strict instructions to the police to ensure that all incoming vehicles are thoroughly checked and drivers do not interact with the local inhabitants of both Kargil and Leh, including labourers, at any point of off-loading. “These steps were taken to ensure social distancing. You cannot quarantine truck drivers and helpers coming from other regions, carrying essential supplies, so we decided to take this step,” said Saugat Biswas, divisional commissioner, Ladakh.

Around 18 oil tankers and trucks were allowed to move towards Ladakh from Sonamarg on Saturday. The Border Roads Organisation had cleared the road by March 15 but administration in Ladakh was against opening the road in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. On April 1 and April 2, Zojila Pass again received heavy snowfall, which resulted in its closure.

After the road was cleared again, government had ordered that only drivers whose names are provided to the IGP of Ladakh in advance will be allowed to cross Zojila Pass. The order said that any driver showing symptoms of Covid-19 will be sent back, with or without his vehicle, from the Mena Marg check post.

On February 28, health secretary Rigzin Samphel announced the first reported case of Covid-19 from Ladakh. The 68-year-old patient belonged to Chuchot village, around 20 km from Leh, the capital city of Ladakh. The man had returned from Iran on February 26 and developed symptoms of the deadly virus, including cough and high fever.

Since then, 14 persons from Ladakh have tested positive and most of them have already been discharged from the hospital. Through strict contact tracing, isolation and adherence to lockdown, the region has so far successfully managed to flatten the Covid-19 curve.