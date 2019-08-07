As Kashmir Remains Under Curfew, NSA Ajit Doval Visits Shopian, Shares Meal With Locals

Amid curfew and communication lockdown, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who is in Kashmir to review security situation, on Wednesday met and interacted with the locals in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Doval also had lunch with the locals on a deserted road in Shopian.

The NSA also met security personnel in Shopian.

Earlier, the NSA met Governor Satya Pal Malik to discuss the security situation prevailing in the state as well as outside in the aftermath of the developments in Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Both of them stressed the need to ensure the safety of the public and emphasised on constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments in order to deal with any unforeseen situation, an official spokesperson said.

Doval flew to Kashmir day after the BJP government announced the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Doval directed the officials in Kashmir to ensure that common people do not face any hardships during curfew and restrictions. He also directed the officials to ensure smooth supply of essential food items and provide emergency assistance on a priority basis.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under strict curfew, with all means of communication suspended in wake of scrapping of Article 370.

