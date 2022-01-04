Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings

The civic body has now made isolation mandatory for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms or testing in the case of asymptomatic patients.

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings
Police personnel vacate Shivaji Park ground after players gathered in large numbers to play cricket amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. | PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

As COVID-19 Cases Spike, Mumbai Civic Body Modifies Sealing Rules For Buildings
2022-01-04T19:35:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 7:35 pm

With the rise in COVID-19 infections and detection of Omicron cases suggesting an increase in "transmissibility", the Mumbai civic body on Monday revised the protocol regarding sealing of buildings where coronavirus cases are found. The revised guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday night.               

As per the modified protocol, an entire building or a wing of a building complex or a housing society will be sealed if COVID-19 cases are found in more than 20% of the occupied flats in that building or the wing of the building complex or society. As per the old protocol, a floor of a building used to be sealed if five cases were detected. The entire building used to be sealed if more than five cases were found. 

The civic body has now made isolation mandatory for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms or testing in the case of asymptomatic patients. "The patients shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms or testing (in case of asymptomatic patients) and no fever for three consecutive days," as per the guidelines.The patient and his contacts shall strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquette while in home quarantine.              

Mumbai also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government's health department. The number of sealed buildings in the metropolis also showed an exponential growth as their count has surged to 318, though the tally of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) stood lower at 11.                  

As cases are rising steadily, the BMC has decided to shut schools of all mediums for classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31, a civic official said. Students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person. Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier. 

-With PTI Inputs

Mumbai COVID 19 Omicron variant Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
