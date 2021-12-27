Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Arvind Kejriwal Puts Out Congratulatory Tweet Over Winning Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections

Aam Aadmi Party's 14/35 seat victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls is described by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as a 'sign of the ensuing change in Punjab' which will go to assembly polls early next year.

Arvind Kejriwal says that the people of Chandigarh have chosen Aam Aadmi Party's honest politics instead of the corrupt politics of its rival political parties. | Twitter

2021-12-27T17:55:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 5:55 pm

As Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the leading party winning 14 of 35 wards in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls, its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the party's victory is a sign of the ensuing change in Punjab which will go to assembly polls early next year.

Congratulating his party's winning candidates and the workers, he also said the people of Chandigarh have chosen "honest politics" of the Aam Aadmi Party while rejecting the "corrupt politics" of its rivals.

The AAP won 14 of 35 wards in the final results declared on Monday. The BJP, which enjoyed a majority in the previous Municipal Corporation House, came a close second registering win in 12 wards, while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.

"The victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of ensuing change in Punjab. People of Chandigarh have today chosen honest politics of AAP, rejecting the corrupt politics," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Many congratulations to all the winning candidates and workers of the AAP. Punjab is ready for change change," he added.

The AAP, which is the main Opposition party in Punjab, has contested the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls for the first time.

Arvind Kejriwal Chandigarh AAP: Aam Aadmi Party
