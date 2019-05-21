At least 11 people, including the sitting MLA of Khonsa West Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, were gunned down by militants on Tuesday morning, local media reported.

Tirong Aboh, the assassinated MLA, was a National People’s Party (NPP) leader.

According to reports, suspected NSCN (National Socialist Council of Nagaland) militants could be behind the attack, which took place at Bogapani village of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Aboh's family members were also among the 10 others killed in the ambush. The NPP president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemned the attack and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take action against the culprits.

“The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Shri Tirong Aboh (Arunachal Pradesh) and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnathsingh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack,” Sangma tweeted.

Minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju expressed shock over the unfortunate incident and said that "strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for the dastardly attack".

"I'm shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of MLA Shri Tirong Aboh of Arunachal Pradesh, his family including 11 people," he tweeted.