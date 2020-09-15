Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Tests Covid Positive

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi.
"I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy," Khandu wrote in his official Twitter handle.
I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19.— Pema Khandu à½à½à¾¨à¼à½à½à½ à¼à½ à½à¾²à½¼à¼à¼ (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020
I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP.
He said that he has self-isolated himself and requested everyone who came in contact with him to adhere to the standard operating procedure.
Khandu went to the national capital on official visit on September 12.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
India’s Wait For COVID-19 Vaccine Likely To Get Longer
BJP IT Cell Trying To Create Rift Between Me And Congress Leadership: Udit Raj
Over 13.52 Lakh Medical Aspirants Take NEET Despite Surge In Covid Cases