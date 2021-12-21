Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Arunachal Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases, Three Recoveries

Arunachal Pradesh reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 55,322, a senior health official said here.

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 11:20 am

Three more persons recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,020, the official said


The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.


The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.45 per cent from 99.44 the previous day, while the active ratio dipped to 0.04, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh in the last three days did not report any new COVID-19 case.


The northeastern state now has 22 active COVID-19 cases, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by West Kameng (2), Tawang, Namsai, Lohit and East Siang districts with one case each.


A total of 12,03,252 samples, including 257 on Monday, have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent.


State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said a total of 14,50,225 people have been inoculated so far including 2,422 on Monday.

-With PTI inputs

