Article 371H To Continue For Arunachal Pradesh With 'Full Force': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said provisions of Article 371H will continue to be in force in the state. "It has been categorically assured in Parliament," Khandu said after unfurling the national flag and taking the salute at a parade at Itanagar on Thursday.

The main objective of special provisions for some states, including Arunachal Pradesh, in the Article 371 were to meet the unique needs, protect the economic and cultural interests, combat local challenges and safeguard customary laws of the region, he said. Comparing Article 371 with Article 370 of the Constitution, he said the latter was primarily divisive in nature.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision to abrogate Article 370, Khandu said it would help integrate the people of J&K with other parts of the

nation and usher in a new era of socio-economic progress in the Valley.

The Chief Minister said his government had brought about systematic, structural and transformational changes in the governance to achieve an accelerated, balanced and inclusive economic growth.

He urged people to resolve to eradicate poverty, illiteracy and unemployment in two years, when independent India would turn 75. "We must pledge to connect each village and habitation in the state with roads and provide home to each poor family," the Chief Minister said.

"Every Arunachalee must participate in the growth of our beloved state. Let us all join hands in the spirit of 'team Arunachal' to realise the "dream Arunachal" story," Khandu said.

He said the government was striving to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a high-end eco & adventure tourism destination, and maintain a perfect ecological balance by increasing green cover and becoming the repository of carbon sink for the Country.

