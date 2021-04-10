Arrogant Government Allergic To Good Suggestions: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the Centre to put money into the hands of the common man and lamented that the "arrogant (BJP) government" didn’t heed to good suggestions.

Gandhi also raised concerns over the rapidly surging Covid-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi, "The failed policies of the central government has led to a terrible second wave of coronavirus and migrant labourers are forced to migrate once again".

"Besides increasing vaccination, it is important to give money into their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But this arrogant government is allergic to taking good suggestions," he further tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for vaccination for "everyone who needs it" and to immediately halt vaccine exports. The Congress leader also urged the government to fast-track other vaccines.

(With inputs from PTI)

