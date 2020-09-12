September 12, 2020
Corona
Army Man With Two ‘Minor’ Kashmiri Girls Arrested At Srinagar Airport

The soldier and the two 'minor' girls have been handed over to police and investigation has been taken up.

PTI 12 September 2020
Representational image
AP Photo
An Army soldier posted in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Saturday arrested along with two “minor” girls at Srinagar airport, officials said.

The trio was on way to Delhi, they added.

A soldier of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Army on way to New Delhi along with two girls who are reportedly minor was arrested at the Srinagar airport here, the officials said.

The three are being questioned about the motive behind the trip to Delhi, they said.

The soldier and the two girls have been handed over to police and investigation has been taken up, the officials added.

There was no response to calls and messages to the Srinagar-based defence spokesman over the incident.

