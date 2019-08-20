Army Man Killed, 4 Injured In Pakistan Firing Along LoC In J-K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortars and firing from small arms, leaving one army man dead and four others injured, reported news agency PTI.

The Indian Army responded effectively, causing heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, a defence spokesman said.

The firing from across the border started in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sector around 11:am.

The defence spokesman said Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, hailed from Gope Bigha village in Bihar and is survived by wife, Rita Devi.

"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty", the spokesman said.

Officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports came in.

Last week, the Pakistan Army had opened fire in Nowshera sector of nearby Rajouri district leaving an Indian soldier dead.

Pakistan also suffered a number of casualties in the retaliatory action, the spokesman said.