Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Aravind Kumar, New Chief Justice Of Gujarat HC Takes Oath

Aravind Kumar (59), who was previously a judge of the Karnataka High Court, succeeds Justice Vikram Nath as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Aravind Kumar takes Oath as the new Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court | Gujarat Information Department

2021-10-13T16:40:04+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 4:40 pm

Justice Aravind Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to him at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, state Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar, various judges of the high court and senior officials were present in the function.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Aravind Kumar as Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC on October 9.

Justice Vikram Nath, who served as Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court for nearly two years, was elevated to the Supreme Court in August this year along with Justice Bela Trivedi. Following his elevation, Justice R M Chhaya was serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat HC since last month.

(With PTI Inputs)

