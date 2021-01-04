Heartwarming! Proud Cop Father Salutes DSP Daughter In Andhra; Pic Goes Viral

The Andhra Pradesh police shared a heart-warming post on Sunday, taking social media by storm.

The force’s Twitter handle shared a picture of Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar saluting his daughter, Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, who is presently posted as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district.

The father-daughter duo who are posted in different locations bumped into each other on Sunday in Tirupati while attending the Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet. And since both of them were in uniform, the father saluted his daughter who in turn reciprocated the gesture.

“#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together! Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed! #DutyMeet,” the AP police tweeted.

#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!



Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati.



A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine