﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Anurag Kashyap Mentions Rape Threats To Daughter While Congratulating PM Modi

Anurag Kashyap Mentions Rape Threats To Daughter While Congratulating PM Modi

The troll, whose Instagram handle has 'chowkidar' before his name, sent a vitriol-filled message to Kashyap's daughter on Instagram while also abusing the director.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 May 2019
Anurag Kashyap Mentions Rape Threats To Daughter While Congratulating PM Modi
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
File Photo
Anurag Kashyap Mentions Rape Threats To Daughter While Congratulating PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-05-25T09:16:10+0530

How does a father deal with an Instagram user celebrating the BJP's election win with a rape threat to his daughter, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating him on his party's massive Lok Sabha victory.

The troll, whose Instagram handle has 'chowkidar' before his name, sent a vitriol-filled message to Kashyap's daughter on Instagram while also abusing the director.

Tagging the prime minister's official Twitter handle, Kashyap wrote on Thursday, "Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness."

"Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter," Kashyap said, sharing a screenshot of the offensive post.

The issue snowballed with producer Ashoke Pandit jumping into the conversation.

"This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn’t exist. Seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire World is happy," Pandit tweeted.

Pandit also advised Kashyap to report the message to the police.

An angry Kashyap told Pandit that the profile existed on Instagram and not on Twitter.

"Search for it on Instagram not on twitter you moron .. this is my daughter getting a threat...," Kashyap said.

Pandit then posted a screenshot of a "drunken text" that Kashyap sent him.

"Clearly you are under shock after today’s election results. Drunk texting me abuses, tagging the wrong person on Twitter... please pass the joint quicker.

"Also tagging @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice so they can track chowkidar_ramsanghi_’ and take action," Pandit wrote.

While Kashyap is the man behind acclaimed films such as "Dev D" and "Manmarziyaan", Pandit is president of the Indian Films and Television Directors Association and a producer. He has co-produced the "The Accidental Prime Minister" based on the memoirs of former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Anurag Kashyap Narendra Modi Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Election Results BJP Politics Bollywood Rape Cyber Security-Hacking etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Gujarat CM Orders Fire Safety Audit Of Schools, Malls After Surat Fire
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters