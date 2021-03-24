Antilla Bomb Scare Case: NIA Invokes UAPA Against Suspended Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the Antilia explosives scare case, on Wednesday added provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the case. Suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze is an accused in the case. Vaze, has been charged under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, sources told PTI.

The move comes in the backdrop of the transfer of 86 Mumbai Police officials. Out of the 86 officers, 65, were shunted from the Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said. API Riyazuddin Kaazi, who was Vaze's colleague at the Crime Intelligence Unit, was transferred to the Local Arms unit, a relatively low-key department, the official added.

Vaze is in NIA's custody for his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

NIA on Wednesday moved an application informing the special NIA court about adding the UAPA charges in the case, which was allowed by the court, sources said.

The law deals with an individual/group conspiring or attempt to commit or advocates, abets, the commission of a terrorist act or any act preparatory to the commission of a terror act.

The central agency's move comes a day before the NIA custody of Vaze ends.

Vaze (49) is a former 'encounter specialist' and is credited with eliminating many criminals in 'encounters'. He is also facing heat in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the explosives-laden Scorpio car.

NIA is also probing the Hiren death case.

Vaze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was also suspended in 2004 in the custodial death of 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

(With PTI inputs)

