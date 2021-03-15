Ambani Security Scare: Mumbai Police Suspends Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze

Mumbai Police on Monday suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze following his arrest by National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, an official said. Vaze was arrested for his alleged involvement in "placing" an explosive-laden Scorpio near the residence of businessman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai, last month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya told the media that "API Sachin Vaze has been placed under suspension by an order of Additional Commissioner of Police Special Branch".

Vaze (49), credited with eliminating 63 alleged criminals in 'encounters', is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on March 5.

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded Vaze in the NIA's custody till March 25.

Vaze was arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, a police official earlier said.

In its remand plea, the NIA submitted statements of witnesses to show Vaze's involvement in the case.

Vaze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was earlier also suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

