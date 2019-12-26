Anti-CAA Stir: Internet Services To Remain Suspended In Ghaziabad Till Friday 10 PM

The Internet services will remain suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad from Thursday 10 PM for the next 24 hours. The decision to snap internet services -- second time this month --comes in the wake of violence that erupted during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in UP last week.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that all mobile companies had been told to keep their services suspended.

He said the step had been taken to prevent hate-mongering on social media in view of violence in the state after the passage of the new citizenship law in Parliament.

The anti-social elements won't be able to take advantage of the Internet to spread hatred and disturb communal harmony, the DM said, adding that the possibility of violence and arson could not be ruled out.

Meanwhile, security was beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers, keeping in mind the widespread violence that hit the state last week.

The process to confiscate the property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests gained momentum with 372 persons being served notices in different districts.

A home department spokesperson on Thursday put the death toll at 19 in the violence, which left 288 policemen injured, including 61 who received firearm injury.

He said 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made.

(With inputs from PTI)