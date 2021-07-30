Another MLA Resigns From Assam Congress; To Join Ruling BJP On August 1

The Congress in Assam lost its second MLA on when Thowra legislator Sushanta Borgohain resigned from the party. He is expected to resign from the assembly on before joining the ruling BJP in the next couple of days.

Sushanta Borgohain is expected to resign from the assembly on before joining the ruling BJP in the next couple of days. Borgohain said that he wanted to do some work for the people of his constituency and the state which was not possible while remaining in the Congress.

“I leave with a heavy heart," the two-time MLA said adding that with the help of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and by being in the BJP he would be able to work more for the people. He said he had conveyed to the senior leadership of the party both in the state and at the Centre.

Sarma confirmed that Borgohain was going to join the BJP on . He also claimed two-three more MLAs were also likely to join the party. A few days ago he said those who love Assam and India would all come together.

The Congress’s four-time MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi had resigned from the assembly on and joined the BJP on . Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)

General Secretary Barnali Saikia Bora has also resigned from the party apart from Borgohain.

After Borgohain resigns from the Assembly, the Congress's strength in the 126-member House will come down to 27.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine