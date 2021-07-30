July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Another MLA Resigns From Assam Congress; To Join Ruling BJP On August 1

Another MLA Resigns From Assam Congress; To Join Ruling BJP On August 1

Borgohain said that he wanted to do some work for the people of his constituency and the state which was not possible while remaining in the Congress.

Dipankar Roy 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:42 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Another MLA Resigns From Assam Congress; To Join Ruling BJP On August 1
After Borgohain resigns from the Assembly, the Congress's strength in the 126-member House will come down to 27.
Representational image
Another MLA Resigns From Assam Congress; To Join Ruling BJP On August 1
outlookindia.com
2021-07-30T20:42:03+05:30
Also read

The Congress in Assam lost its second MLA on Friday when Thowra legislator Sushanta Borgohain resigned from the party. He is expected to resign from the assembly on Saturday before joining the ruling BJP in the next couple of days.

Sushanta Borgohain is expected to resign from the assembly on Saturday before joining the ruling BJP in the next couple of days. Borgohain said that he wanted to do some work for the people of his constituency and the state which was not possible while remaining in the Congress.

“I leave with a heavy heart," the two-time MLA said adding that with the help of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and by being in the BJP he would be able to work more for the people. He said he had conveyed to the senior leadership of the party both in the state and at the Centre.

Sarma confirmed that Borgohain was going to join the BJP on August 2. He also claimed two-three more MLAs were also likely to join the party. A few days ago he said those who love Assam and India would all come together.

The Congress’s four-time MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi had resigned from the assembly on June 18 and joined the BJP on June 21. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC)

General Secretary Barnali Saikia Bora has also resigned from the party apart from Borgohain.
After Borgohain resigns from the Assembly, the Congress's strength in the 126-member House will come down to 27.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

‘If Israel Govt Can Probe Snooping, Why Can’t Our PM': Rajya Sabha MP Who Moved SC On Pegasus Row

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Dipankar Roy Assam Congress BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos