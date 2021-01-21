January 21, 2021
Corona
Another Fresh Fire Breaks Out In One Compartment Of Same Building At Serum Institute Of India

Fresh fire broke out in one Compartment of the same building at Serum Institute Of India, where it broke out today afternoon.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 January 2021
Another Fresh Fire Breaks Out In One Compartment Of Same Building At Serum Institute Of India
Another Fresh Fire Breaks Out In One Compartment Of Same Building At Serum Institute Of India
2021-01-21T19:43:48+05:30

Another fresh fire broke out in one Compartment of the same building at Serum Institute Of India, where it broke out today afternoon, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, the blaze was reported in a building near the Terminal 1 gate of the institute. Five charred bodies were also recovered, a fire official.

The Manjari facility is where Covishield vaccine, used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the coronavirus pandemic, is made.

 Five Charred Bodies Recovered After Fire Breaks Out At Serum Institute Of India In Pune: Fire Official

Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Serum Institute of India in 1966 and it is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. 

