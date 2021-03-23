Anil Deshmukh Issues Clarification; Says Stepped Out Of Home On Feb 28 After Testing Covid Positive

A day after the BJP released a video showing Anil Dekhmukh holding a press conference on February 15, the Maharashtra Home Minister on Tuesday said over the past few days, false reports are doing rounds in media against him.

Issuing a statement, Anil Deshmukh said that he was hospitalised from February 5 to 15 after he was tested positive for Covid-19 on February 5. However, he got discharged on February 15 and was in home-quarantine for 10 days, and on February 15, he came to Mumbai via private plane.

“I stepped out of my home on February 28 for the first time for official work. I am sharing all this so that people are not misguided,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in a statement.

"You all know that for the last year during the pandemic I travelled the entire state and kept meeting policemen and tried to boost their morale. On February 5, I tested positive for corona. I was in the hospital from February 5 to 15. After my discharge on February 15, doctors advised 10-day home quarantine for me. So I took a private flight to Mumbai. And after that, on the doctor's advice, I used to go to the park for pranayam every night," Deshmukh said in Marathi.

The Maharashtra Home Minister added that he used to visit the park late at night for Pranayama thereon as per the doctor’s advice. “I also attended a few virtual meetings in Nagpur hospital and later during the home quarantine. Few officers visited me at home for briefing prior to Budget Session on March 1.”

Days after Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh wrote an explosive letter against Anil Deshmukh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday shared a video on Twitter showing him holding a press conference on February 15. Notably, the video was shared at the same time when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar held a briefing with the media and claimed that the allegations levelled on Anil Deshmukh are ‘baseless’.

“If you see the former Commissioner’s letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister. Deshmukh was admitted to hospital because of coronavirus between February 5-15”, the NCP patriarch said.

Anil Deshmukh is facing calls for his removal after sacked Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that the minister had drafted many policemen into the job of collecting âÂÂ¹ 100 crores a month and these included Sachin Waze, the officer arrested in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case. The letter accused Deshmukh of meeting with Sachin Waze at his home around mid-February.

