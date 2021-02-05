Angry Man Kills His 20-Month-Old Daughter After Wife Asks For Rs 5 To Buy Food

In a shocking incident coming to light from Maharashtra’s Gondia, a man reportedly killed his 20-month-old daughter in a fit of rage after his wife requested Rs 5 to buy a sweet for the kid.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Lonara village, located over 900 km from here, following which the 28-year-old accused, Vivek Uike, was arrested, he said.

What had happened?

The child was crying and asking for 'Khaja' (a sweet snack made of wheat flour) from her mother.

When the woman asked for Rs 5 from her husband to buy the snack and pacify the baby, he allegedly picked up the child and smashed her head on a door repeatedly, the senior police official from Gondia said.

The girl's mother tried to intervene, but could not save the child.

Baby received injuries

The baby received severe injuries on her head and other body parts and died on the spot, the official said.

The mother later informed the police, following which the body was sent to a hospital for postmortem, he said.

Based on a police complaint filed by the woman, Uike was arrested and booked under charges for murder, he said.

According to the official, the couple got married in 2018, but the woman later left his home for about a year as he allegedly used to beat her under the influence of alcohol.

In 2019, she returned to his home in the village, he added.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine