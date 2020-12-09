Angry Kid Getting Haircut Makes It To Mumbai Police’s Twitter Handle

Mumbai Police has once again caught the attention on social media, this time for sharing a social message with a pinch of cuteness.
The Mumbai Police used the viral video of a kid chiding the barber for cutting his hair. The video had already sparked a meme fest on social media.
Mumbai Police asked people to wear face masks when they step outside their homes by using a portion of the kid’s viral video.
“Arey yaar zyada kyun kar rahe ho, matt karoo (why are you doing so much, don’t do it)”: was the line used by Mumbai Police.
Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks:— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 7, 2020
VC - @Anup20992699 pic.twitter.com/x3tRYJ9wNv
The kid’s video was originally shared by his father after which it was widely shared on the internet.
