December 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Angry Kid Getting Haircut Makes It To Mumbai Police’s Twitter Handle

Angry Kid Getting Haircut Makes It To Mumbai Police’s Twitter Handle

Mumbai Police asked people to wear face masks when they step outside their homes by using a portion of the kid’s viral video.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Angry Kid Getting Haircut Makes It To Mumbai Police’s Twitter Handle
Screengrab.
Angry Kid Getting Haircut Makes It To Mumbai Police’s Twitter Handle
outlookindia.com
2020-12-09T10:51:54+05:30

Mumbai Police has once again caught the attention on social media, this time for sharing a social message with a pinch of cuteness.

The Mumbai Police used the viral video of a kid chiding the barber for cutting his hair. The video had already sparked a meme fest on social media.

Mumbai Police asked people to wear face masks when they step outside their homes by using a portion of the kid’s viral video.

“Arey yaar zyada kyun kar rahe ho, matt karoo (why are you doing so much, don’t do it)”: was the line used by Mumbai Police.

The kid’s video was originally shared by his father after which it was widely shared on the internet.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: BJP Leads On Most Seats, Vasundhara Raje Congratulates BJP Candidates

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Twitter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos