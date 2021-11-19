Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Andhra Pradesh: Three People Dead As Flash Flood Hits Kadapa District

A group of unsuspecting devotees, offering prayers in a Siva temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, were caught in the sudden flood and washed away in Rajampet area.

Andhra Pradesh: Three People Dead As Flash Flood Hits Kadapa District
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Andhra Pradesh: Three People Dead As Flash Flood Hits Kadapa District
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T13:19:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 1:19 pm

A flash flood in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district killed at least three people on Friday while many others feared washed away.

According to the official sources,  breach to the Annamayya project bund caused a flash flood in Cheyyeru rivulet that left some villages along its coursed inundated.

A group of unsuspecting devotees, offering prayers in a Siva temple on the occasion of Kartika Pournami, were caught in the sudden flood and washed away in Rajampet area. Three bodies were later recovered near Nandaluru, the sources said, adding efforts were on to trace the remaining persons.

The Rayalaseema districts of Chittoor and Kadapa have been witnessing a worst deluge in years as heavy rains, caused by the depression in Bay of Bengal, caused breaches to several ranks and kept rivers and rivulets in spate.

NDRF and SDRF teams have swung into action to carry out relief and rescue operations.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a videoconference with Collectors of the rain-battered districts and directed them to step rescue and relief measures. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amravati Andhra Pradesh Flash Floods National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB To Mark Weekly Presence

Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before NCB To Mark Weekly Presence

J&K: Speculations Soaring On Restoration Of Statehood After Centre Decides To Repeal Farm Laws

Farm Laws Repeal: Jalebis And Celebrations At Ghazipur Border As Farmer Leaders Welcome 'Half Victory'

J&K: Police Returns Bodies Of Businessmen Killed In Hyderpora Encounter, Hundreds Attend Funeral

Farm Laws: BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Sino-India Diplomats Hold Talk On Peace Along LAC At 23rd Meeting Of WMCC

Repealing Contentious Agri Laws Is A Step In Right Direction: Navjot Singh Sidhu

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

V For Victory

V For Victory

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Advertisement

More from India

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Centre To Repeal Three Farm Laws, Agitating Farmers Should Go Home Now : PM Modi

Centre To Repeal Three Farm Laws, Agitating Farmers Should Go Home Now : PM Modi

PM Modi To Address Nation Today On The Occasion Of Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi To Address Nation Today On The Occasion Of Nanak Jayanti

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Salman Khurshid: I Don't Accept Hindutva But Hinduism Is A Beautiful Religion

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

PM Modi Withdraws New Farm Laws On Guru Nanak Jayanti

Vikas Pathak / The announcement comes on a day that is a very important one for the Sikhs. The Prime Minister in his address to the nation however defended the farm laws.

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Farm Laws Repealed: A Timeline Of The Farmers' Protests

Outlook Web Desk / The three controversial farm laws will be repealed by the government in the upcoming winter session of the parliament. A brief summary of all unfolding events around these controversial laws -

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

BAN Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE: Pakistan Rock Bangladesh

Jayanta Oinam / Get live cricket scores and updates of first T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka. This is a three-match T20I series.

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

BJP Alienated Farmers, Will Take Long To Heal Wounds, Says SAD Leader Naresh Gujral

Preetha Nair / Shiromani Akali Dal had snapped its long-standing ties with the NDA government after the Centre passed farm laws last year. SAD leader Naresh Gujral speaks to Outlook.

Advertisement