Andhra Claims World Record By Vaccinating Over 12.56 Lakh People In A Day

June 20, 2021
On April 14, 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in AP, then a national record for the highest vaccination in a day in the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 June 2021, Last Updated at 9:21 pm
In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Image posted on Twitter by @ArogyaAndhra
2021-06-20T21:21:39+05:30

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday vaccinated over 12.56 lakh people under the Mega Covid vaccination drive that the health authorities hope could be a world record by any state/province.

On Sunday, a total of 12,56,215 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine by 6 pm in the state.

In the process, the state also crossed the one crore mark in the administration of the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

So far, 1.10 crore people in the state got the first dose and 27.29 lakh the second dose since the Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16.

A sum of 1.37 crore vaccine doses (first and second) were administered in the state so far.

The Mega Vaccination Drive, with focus on persons over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 am in more than 2,200 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

By 2 pm, 9,02,308 people were inoculated, according to the Health Department data.

By 3.30 pm, the number crossed the one million mark.

As a total of 14 lakh doses were kept ready for the drive, Health department officials hoped that by the end of the day, the entire stock could be exhausted.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.48 lakh and 1.43 lakh vaccinations so far on Sunday.

Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Guntur also crossed one lakh each.

On April 14, 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in AP, then a national record for the highest vaccination in a day in the country.

(PTI inputs)

