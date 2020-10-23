October 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Congress Leader Accuses BJP Of 'Political Immorality' For Using Covid-19 As Election Sop

Congress Leader Accuses BJP Of 'Political Immorality' For Using Covid-19 As Election Sop

Is it vaccine for votes or for all, Anand Sharma asks PM

PTI 23 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Congress Leader Accuses BJP Of 'Political Immorality' For Using Covid-19 As Election Sop
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma
PTI Photo/ Ravi Choudhary
Congress Leader Accuses BJP Of 'Political Immorality' For Using Covid-19 As Election Sop
outlookindia.com
2020-10-23T21:02:46+05:30

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday accused the BJP of "political immorality" for using the Covid-19 vaccine as an election sop and alleged that it was a violation of the model code for which the Election Commission should act.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his stand on the “vaccine for votes” issue.

"BJP's manipulation of people's anxiety and seeking to politically encash coronavirus pandemic in Bihar and using vaccines as a sop is political immorality and is also a serious violation of code of conduct. Ravi Shankar Prasad's brazen justification is pathetic.

"Election Commission must act now. Urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his stand on 'Vaccine For Votes'," Sharma said in a series of tweets.

The Congress leader also asked the Prime Minister whether he wants "vaccine for votes or vaccine for all".

Sharma, the deputy leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha, said that the BJP's promise of free vaccine to lure Bihar voters exposes its desperation.

"It is a new low in cynicism and brazen opportunism. Nirmala Sitharaman forgot she is the finance minister of India and the BJP government has a duty to ensure vaccine access for all Indians," he added.

The BJP was slammed by various political parties over its promise of giving people of the state free Covid vaccine as part of its Bihar poll manifesto. The parties have demanded immediate action by the Election Commission on the matter.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

BJP Leader Moves Top Court Against MP HC Order On Virtual Poll Campaign

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi Nirmala Sitharaman Ravi Shankar Prasad Anand Sharma Bihar COVID-19 Vaccine Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos