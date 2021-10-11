Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

Flat owners accuse SC-appointed Court Receiver of complicating process of reconciliation

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers
Amrapali Group | PTI/File Photo

Trending

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T11:26:58+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 11:26 am

When the Supreme Court delivered its judgment in the Amrapali real estate case on July 23, 2019, over 40,000 homebuyers of 16 projects had heaved a big sigh of relief, hoping that their years-long plight would come to an end soon.

However, more than two-and-a-half years after the landmark verdict, nothing much has changed for them. On the contrary, inefficient implementation of the apex court’s order has complicated the relevant issues, leading to mental stress and physical inconvenience to hundreds of homebuyers.

In its 2019 judgment, the SC had removed the company’s promoters and appointed senior lawyer R. Venkataramani to manage the day-to-day affairs of the company.

Related Stories

Did Amrapali Group Make Illegal Payments To ICC Chief Shashank Manohar?

Amrapali Homebuyers Blame MS Dhoni For Their Miseries

How Supreme Court Judgment On Amrapali Group Will Benefit Homebuyers

While the court directed the NBCC to complete the unfinished flats, Venkataramani was supposed to ensure that all dues of the company were recovered from buyers and other stakeholders so that adequate funds could be arranged for the NBCC to start the stalled project.

Besides, Venkataramani was also expected to check the status of every flat owner if he or she is a genuine occupant and doesn’t have any due pending against the company.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Out of 40,000 flats, at least 9,000 are in physical possession of buyers and the Supreme Court had ordered to initiate their registration process in 30 days. 

Homebuyers allege that Venkataramani has failed to do justice to what the apex court had assigned to him as he lacks experience in real estate practices.

“He is an excellent human being and shows a lot of sympathy with the homebuyers but that doesn’t solve problems,” said a home-buyer in Sapphire, a luxury project in Sector-45, Noida.

The Supreme Court delivered its judgment based on a report of forensic auditors whom the court itself had appointed. The auditors’ report, a copy of which is in possession of Venkataramani, has details of dues of each buyer.

He was supposed to send notices to the buyers and recover the money. However, after a lot of deliberations with the buyers, he set out a process.

To check the authenticity of flat papers and dues of buyers, Venkataramani asked the Noida authority to conduct verification of property papers and send the list of verified and genuine flat owners

After the verification process, Noida authority sends the list of genuine flat owners to Venkataramani who further sends it to a team of SC-appointed forensic auditors to ensure if the flat owner has any dues pending against the builder.

Once the forensic auditor clears the names, Venkataramani publishes these on the Court Receiver’s website so that these flat owners can get their flats registered without any hassle.

Following this process, hundreds of homebuyers of various projects of Amrapali got their flat registered. However, they were shocked to see their names in the list of those buyers who are yet to make the balance payment to the Court Receiver.

The list was published on September 9 in a newspaper asking flat owners to mandatorily register their data online with the Court Receiver.

“Homebuyers mentioned as per project-wise list appended below have also NOT paid any amount of their outstanding dues as per Orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” the notice said.

Amit Tiwari, a home buyer in Amrapali Sapphire, got his flat registered in October 2020 when his name appeared on the Court Receiver’s website after all verification and no-due scrutiny.

“When I saw my name in the list of buyers who have outstanding dues, I was very surprised. I enquired with Aspire (an NBCC company) that published the list and the Court Receiver but didn’t get any concrete response as to why my name appeared,” Tiwari said.

He added, “They said that they would get back to me but haven’t heard anything from them yet. There is no individual notice issued to me for recovery of the dues.”

Tiwari is not alone. There are many buyers who have similar complaints.

“The worst part is that we don’t know what the unpaid amount is and where it has come from. I have no problem paying it but at least give us the details,” said a home buyer of the Silicon City phase I.

Flat owners also complain that no individual notice is being sent to them who have either underpaid amount due to the builder or purchased it at an undervalued price. The flat owners continue to be in dark as far as outstanding dues are concerned.

When Outlook contacted Venkataramani through WhatsApp, he avoided a direct reply. “Why have the flats which have been registered with due diligence after verification by Court Receiver and Noida Authority also been seen in the list published by ASPIRE in national daily?”

 “All these issues have been considered by us. For two years many of these buyers kept quiet and made no effort to reach out and complete their obligations. Now up to 25,000 people have registered on the website. I am to complete the job for all,” he messaged.

He added, “They cannot expect me to work in the physical space in the Amrapali office. Many have taken my work as granted and they think I am a paid employee. I am doing a voluntary free job. With just less than ten staff many issues are getting resolved.”

When asked that many flats in the published list were registered after following due process of verification by Noida Authority and Court Receiver’s office, Venkataramani replied, “I am aware of it. I know what has happened during Noida verification!!”

He added, “We are taking care of those already through with their registration. Every day we are dealing with auditors report in some way or the other. Please do not ask these questions on mobile. Huge work has happened and I do not wish to answer questions in this way without meaning any disrespect to you,”

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Amrapali Group Supreme Court Homes - Housing - Realty - Real Estate etc National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

More Than 96.75 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States And UTs So Far: Centre

More Than 96.75 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States And UTs So Far: Centre

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

'Modern Indian Women Want To Stay Single, Don't Want To Give Birth': Claims Karnataka Health Minister

UP Man Suspected To Be Pakistani Spy Arrested In Jammu

US All Set To Deploy Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Carl Vinson For Second Phase Of Malabar Exercise

Over 500 Detained In Kashmir After The Targeted Attack On Civilians

India Crosses 95 Cr Mark In Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administration

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from India

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ruling MVA Allies Call For Maharashtra Bandh On Monday

AAP's Youth Wing Embarks On Membership Drive Ahead Of 2022 MCD Polls

AAP's Youth Wing Embarks On Membership Drive Ahead Of 2022 MCD Polls

UP: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide As Classmate Threatens After Molesting

UP: Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide As Classmate Threatens After Molesting

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets

Navratri Crunch: Vegetable Prices Hit Household Budgets

Read More from Outlook

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

Outlook Web Desk / The Indian army said that the Chinese side was not agreeable to them and failed to provide forward-looking proposals despite the 'constructive suggestions' made by India.

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Beijing’s Wolf Warriors On The Prowl To Defend One-China Policy

Seema Guha / In recent months, China has tried to rattle Taipei by constantly sending fighter jets into Taiwan’s air defence zone.

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Koushik Paul / MS Dhoni smashed a six-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals to revive memories of his ability to finish matches. CSK entered the IPL final for the ninth time.

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Flat owners accuse the Supreme Court-appointed Court Receiver of complicating the process of reconciliation.

Advertisement