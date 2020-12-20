December 20, 2020
Amit Shah Joins Folk Singer Basudeb Das Baul’s Family For Lunch In West Bengal

The Union Home Minister was accompanied by senior BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha and Anupam Hazra

PTI 20 December 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday had lunch at the house of farmers Jhunu Singh and Sanatan Singh, at Belijuri village in Midnapore.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal, visited the residence of a Baul singer (folk music belonging to the Sufi genre) in Santiniketan and had a traditional Bengali lunch.

Shah listened with rapt attention as Basudeb Das Baul and his family sang a popular folk song “Tomay Hrid Majhare Rakhbo” (will keep you at the bottom of our hearts) with the ektara (one-stringed musical instrument) after the BJP heavyweight arrived at the baul's modest residence, 'Manohardham Kutir', in Ratanpally area of Santiniketan in Birbhum district.

Shah, accompanied by senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha, Anupam Hazra, had lunch at the singer’s residence.

The menu included Bengali delicacies such as-- 'palong saak', 'alu posto', 'begun bhaja', 'nolen gurer payes' and 'nalen gurer rosogolla'.

Shah also offered puja at the family’s shrine dedicated to lord Shiva.

"We are privileged that such an important person visited our residence. We are overjoyed,” Das said.

Tight security arrangements were made and members of the media and other party leaders were kept outside the house, and Shah's security personnel checked the premises repeatedly.

On Saturday, the BJP leader had lunch at the house of a farmer in Paschim Medinipur district as part of his exercise to strengthen relations with the common people ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, due in April-May next year.

During his November visit to the state, he had lunch at the residence of a tribal BJP worker in Bankura and the house of a matua community member in North 24 Parganas.

 

