Amit Shah Has Recovered, To Be Discharged In Short Time: AIIMS

August 29, 2020
Corona
Amit Shah was admitted to the AIIMS, Delhi on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge from Gurugram's Medanta Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus.

PTI 29 August 2020
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
File Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on August 18 for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, hospital authorities said on Saturday.  

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. 

According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge. 

