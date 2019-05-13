﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Amit Shah Denied Permission To Hold Rally In Bengal, BJP Announces Protests

Amit Shah Denied Permission To Hold Rally In Bengal, BJP Announces Protests

BJP president Amit Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on May 19.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2019
Amit Shah Denied Permission To Hold Rally In Bengal, BJP Announces Protests
BJP President Amit Shah
File Photo
Amit Shah Denied Permission To Hold Rally In Bengal, BJP Announces Protests
outlookindia.com
2019-05-13T11:35:20+0530

Accusing the West Bengal government of not allowing its president, Amit Shah's rally in Jadhavpur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged on Monday, that the Election Commission has become a "mute spectator" to the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party.

"It is unfortunate that the EC has become a mute spectator to all this and also use of violence by the TMC in the state," said BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP, Anil Baluni.

He said his party will hold protests and also move the EC.

Shah's rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadhavpur, which goes to the polls on May 19 in the last phase, but the permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, Baluni said.

Subsequently, the permission for Shah's chopper to land was also withdrawn, he added.

He alleged that the ruling party in Bengal was using undemocratic means to target the BJP.

This isn't the first time when permission has been denied to Shah.

In January this year, permission was denied for the BJP president's chopper to land in Malda district to hold a rally. However, authorities permitted Shah to hold the public meeting at the last minute.

Nine seats will go to polls in the last phase of the general election.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics Election Commission BJP Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Polling Agent Arrested For 'Booth Capturing' In Haryana's Faridabad After Video Surfaces On Social Media
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters