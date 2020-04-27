Amid Lockdown, The Good Share Comes To Aid Of Maharashtra Tribals, Others

The Good Share (TGS), a startup in the social sector, has ramped up efforts to ensure dry ration, cooked food, and other essential commodities to those who have been at the receiving end of the nationwide lockdown announced to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

Dipanker Banerjee, Principal Advisor, TGS said the startup has also tied up with the Tribal Ministry of Maharashtra to manufacture masks.

"Masks as it is understood will be mandatory for next 6 months or even more and hence such an initiative. The proceeds from the sale of these will go entirely to support the Tribal families," he said.

Among the communities receiving assistance from the TGS are medical practitioners, tribals, transgenders, migrant labourers, low wage earners, and traditional artisans of Bengal across various cities of India.

TGS acts as a bridge between Corporates, NGOs and ultimate beneficiaries in the discharge of CSR activities. "We are also working with various Government and private agencies in order to encourage the development of innovative products that would impact the society, Banerjee said.