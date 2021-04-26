April 26, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Amid Covid-19 Surge, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden Hold Telephonic Conversation

Amid Covid-19 Surge, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden Hold Telephonic Conversation

The development comes just hours after US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris assured to help India combat the deadly virus.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amid Covid-19 Surge, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden Hold Telephonic Conversation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden conversed over telephone on Monday
Twitter
Amid Covid-19 Surge, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden Hold Telephonic Conversation
outlookindia.com
2021-04-26T22:32:57+05:30
Also read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden conversed over telephone on Monday evening.

“Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India,” Modi tweeted.

The development comes just hours after Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris assured to help India combat the deadly virus.

On Sunday, the US administration had said that it is working to provide assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment to India.

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” Biden said in a tweet.

“The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming Covid-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India —including its courageous healthcare workers,” Harris said in a tweet.

The tweets by Biden and Harris are the first reactions by the top American leadership after the second wave of the pandemic started ravaging India.

India on Monday recorded 3,52,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 deaths. The country’s tally rose to 1,73,13,163 while active cases crossed the 28-lakh mark, during the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bengal Elections: Polling During Seventh Phase Largely Peaceful, 75.06 % Turnout Till 5 PM, Says EC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Joe Biden COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos